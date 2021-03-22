© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let’s Break a Taboo, Part 2
Follow
0
Share
Report
84 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains the history of the movement to improve the human race by promoting positive genetic traits and discouraging negative ones. He explains why this approach fell out of favor and the risks we run by ignoring the principles of population genetics. The Chinese are working very hard to apply modern genetics to their population. If they succeed, they could dominate every field of endeavor. Mr. Taylor warns that we can either adopt some of the same techniques or learn Chinese.
First posted to YouTube on October 17, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
First posted to YouTube on October 17, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.