© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
87% of January Scottish covid deaths were vaccinated
Follow
0
Share
Report
133 views • February 21, 2022
Neil Oliver explains that Public Health Scotland will no longer publish hospitalizations and death counts by vaccination status. Considering that in January 2022 out of the 478 deaths of or with covid 417 were fully vaccinated, it's easy to understand why...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.