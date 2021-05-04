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MIRROR: SCIENTISTS ACROSS THE WORLD CONFIRM COVID VACCINES ARE DEADLY BIOWEAPONS
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10 views • May 04, 2021
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼
This video is mirrored from the Banned.video, The Alex Jones Show.
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This video is mirrored from the Banned.video, The Alex Jones Show.
To see more great information from this channel, to sign up to follow, subscribe and like and to see the original video, please go here: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=608f60821dc06c09fe4b505c
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