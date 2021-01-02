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WHO Chief Scientist Says There Is No Evidence That COVID Vaccines Work
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375 views • January 02, 2021
"I don't believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it's going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on”, says WHO Chief Scientist.
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