THE PEOPLE OF CANADA ARE FINISHED IF THEY DON'T STOP THIS EVIL NOW

June 25th 2026 POWERFUL LIVE STREAM FOR OUR WORLD

SHARE SHARE SHARE RE UPLOAD RE UPLOAD WORLD MUST SEE THIS!





Canada like the rest of the countries worldwide is being taken down by a massive criminal organization domestically and internationally. The people are clueless to the vast attack now occurring and must wake and stop it!





Christopher James delivers a powerful factual overview of the state of Canada and the USA and world like no other every week watch share and get involved.





MasterPeace remains the worlds greatest discovery and product to restore your health removing all forever chemicals naturally.





Protect your friends and family from the poisons being injected into our foods, water and air mankind is under massive attack across the board... MASTERPEACE...is one amazing naturally product proving its power to help restore our bodies to it's natural state at the cellular level PROVEN like no other product in the world and also under attack so the people are not told...





MasterPeace is the most amazing discovery in last 100 years it is removing naturally epic levels of forever chemicals in all our bodies while also removing MAC addresses injected via vaccinations worldwide... this allows this evil to get control of your body and why everyone must view and see the evidence VERIFIED on MasterPeace.





Protect yourself and your family and friends prepare massive chaos is upon our world learn the power of knowledge time is not on our side as supply chains breaking down worldwide.





MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and also under attack get it as it is a $1 a day to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.





To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU





MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html





MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf





Relax Saunas Canada is the most amazing sauna in world RESEARCH IT and learn why .

See my interview here... https://www.bitchute.com/video/112Xg0ted43z





Here is my link https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN to get best price anywhere!!!





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Alternate platforms...





YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3