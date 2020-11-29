Tens of thousands Protest Against Macron's Proposed Security Law That Would Restrict Filming of Police Officers

Police State Proposed: Protests took place in cities across France including Paris, Strasbourg, Marseille and Lyon. The protest comes after the National Assembly adopted a comprehensive security bill Tuesday. The controversial portion, Article 24, prohibits taking photos of police in the line of duty and disseminating those images online and in the media. The government says the new security law should better protect law enforcement by restricting video recordings of police operations, but many see freedom of the press at risk because of the planned law. Violators can face a yearlong prison sentence and a 45,000 euro ($53,800) fine. The bill goes to the Senate in January for examination.



Journalists, news organizations and human rights groups denounced the bill as an attack on freedom of expression, which was made all the more pronounced in a week that saw two extreme cases of police brutality.



"Our liberty is in danger; we are really happy to see all of these people here today," said Manon, a student who marched with her friend, Clara. "It shows that Parisians are a people in pursuit of their liberty."



Regarding new legislation making its way through parliament, her words were straightforward.



"It's unbelievable to be in 2020 and we have this type of law right now."