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"Back to the Future" Decoded (5th of 12+) Project Bluebird and Nazi Science
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49 views • October 11, 2021
Find the series "playlist" with this direct link:
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
This 5th installment provides a foundation for the very significant next one in series.
This installment explores the following:
~ The story behind the starting line at the Bluebird Motel
~ Doc Brown's secret identity as Dr Josef Mengele, and in his post-war alias as Dr Green, Illuminati programmer
~ The signaling of the ideology of Nazi science, the doctrine of Eternal Ice
~ How the DeLorean and the Clock Tower model the Nazi Bell, Die Glocke
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
This 5th installment provides a foundation for the very significant next one in series.
This installment explores the following:
~ The story behind the starting line at the Bluebird Motel
~ Doc Brown's secret identity as Dr Josef Mengele, and in his post-war alias as Dr Green, Illuminati programmer
~ The signaling of the ideology of Nazi science, the doctrine of Eternal Ice
~ How the DeLorean and the Clock Tower model the Nazi Bell, Die Glocke
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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