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Demonstrating how a "normal" human being can be pressured into unusual behavior by people they deem as authority figures, or by the consensus of opinion around them.
Further Info:
The Asch Conformity Experiment Revealed the Significance of One Person Speaking Truth to Power :
https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/05/the-asch-conformity-experiment-the-power-of-one-person-speaking-the-truth/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qA-gbpt7Ts8
Question Everything
Thanks to Roland Z for tip