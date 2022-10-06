Red October with Brian and Duane Cates | MSOM Ep. 590

In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Brian and Duane Cates about what really happened to the Nordstream pipelines, if Ukraine will join NATO, and what the Deep State might try to do to achieve their great reset during Red October.





Trump seems calm and collected. What is his plan for a return? Will he broker a WW3 peace deal? Brian and Duane Cates give expert analysis on these topics and much more.





https://m.twitch.tv/duanecates





https://briancates.substack.com/





https://americanmediaperiscope.com/amp/signup





Check Out This Episode’s Podcast: https://www.podbean.com/media/share/pb-chpay-12c2875





Save up to 66% off at https://MyPillow.com with AMP888





RNCstore.com Use Promo Code AMP888





https://GrillBlazer.com Save 10 Percent with AMP888





Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com





Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.

RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland





FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C





Get a Free Gold Consultation: Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900

https://kirkelliottphd.com/morgan





BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3tHkWkI





MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81





www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com