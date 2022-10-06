Red October with Brian and Duane Cates | MSOM Ep. 590

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In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Brian and Duane Cates about what really happened to the Nordstream pipelines, if Ukraine will join NATO, and what the Deep State might try to do to achieve their great reset during Red October.
Trump seems calm and collected. What is his plan for a return? Will he broker a WW3 peace deal? Brian and Duane Cates give expert analysis on these topics and much more.
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