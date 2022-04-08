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Revisit Dream with Trump and Other Leaders taking orders from fallen angels.
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154 views • April 08, 2022
Acts 2:17 “And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:” Do not be deceived by anyone especially the father of the vaccine.
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/ufo-deception-why-what/
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/evidence-first-seal-has-been-opened-in-book-of-revelation-chapter-6-final-days-report-sjwellfire/
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https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/ufo-deception-why-what/
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/evidence-first-seal-has-been-opened-in-book-of-revelation-chapter-6-final-days-report-sjwellfire/
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
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