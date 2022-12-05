X22 REPORT Ep. 2940b - Trump: ”Unprecedented Fraud Requires Unprecedented Cure”, There Is Only One Way

X22 REPORT Political/Geopolitical News Ep. 2940b - Dec 4, 2022

Trump:”Unprecedented Fraud Requires Unprecedented Cure”, There Is Only One Way

The [DS] is now struggling, EM has released the twitter files and now the truth about Hunter Biden's laptop is coming out and how the the corrupt politicians interfered in the 2020 elections. Trump is now letting everyone know that there is only way out of this and this is thru the military. The people need to understand the [DS] systems and the crimes they committed, they need to see the infiltration, once they understand they will know how to take back the country and keep the country. The patriots are in control and we the people are the cure.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

