Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Destroyer of Liberty: Consolidation
12 views
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 21 hours ago |

The founders considered consolidation one of the greatest threats to liberty. Both federalist and anti-federalist alike agreed on this political maxim, at least publicly. Their debate was mostly over whether the proposed constitution was creating such a centralized government - including warnings that a tendency towards it would lead to that result in the long run.

Path to Liberty: Jan 9, 2023

JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/

Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/

Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutiontruthhistorylibertarianfoundersfederalism10th amendmentfederalistanti-federalist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket