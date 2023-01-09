Destroyer of Liberty: Consolidation

The founders considered consolidation one of the greatest threats to liberty. Both federalist and anti-federalist alike agreed on this political maxim, at least publicly. Their debate was mostly over whether the proposed constitution was creating such a centralized government - including warnings that a tendency towards it would lead to that result in the long run.
Path to Liberty: Jan 9, 2023
