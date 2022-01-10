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I Am Back, Never Inactive For Truth - Attraction, Karma, Life-Path Diagrams
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0 view • January 10, 2022
Hey listen, I know my mic quality isn't that great here but look at Larken Rose's old videos lol. Many plans with quality stuff to come!
Remain human, but humane. Moral, but with morale.
#attraction #karma #lifepath #diagrams
FYI. If anyone struggles with finding purpose (value), I recommend experimentation via the freedom you have, nature is the answer. And if you ever had a giving up type of mindset, I recommend three things: memories, value, principles. When you see it in action, the nature of the world will inspire you because it was possible. My experimentation of curiosity and being as young as I am has led me to amazing and crazy situations, as well as the actual problems with having knowledge, modern denaturing influences we are unconscious of etc. Be careful in today's world, but always be true. Thank you all who are willing to understand or listen or learn. Love to all.
Remain human, but humane. Moral, but with morale.
#attraction #karma #lifepath #diagrams
FYI. If anyone struggles with finding purpose (value), I recommend experimentation via the freedom you have, nature is the answer. And if you ever had a giving up type of mindset, I recommend three things: memories, value, principles. When you see it in action, the nature of the world will inspire you because it was possible. My experimentation of curiosity and being as young as I am has led me to amazing and crazy situations, as well as the actual problems with having knowledge, modern denaturing influences we are unconscious of etc. Be careful in today's world, but always be true. Thank you all who are willing to understand or listen or learn. Love to all.
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