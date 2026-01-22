BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Simple Stone: How a Silver Squeeze is Unraveling the Global Elite's Control
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
48 views • 1 day ago

3 amazing experts join John Michael Chambers for a groundbreaking discussion on the spiritual, economic, and geopolitical shifts shaping our world in 2026.


Larry Ballard shares profound insights from his near-death experience and decades of divine guidance, revealing how God is orchestrating a global financial collapse to usher in an era of peace, prosperity, and spiritual awakening. He explains the divine protection over President Trump, the exposure of election fraud, and the coming Jubilee that will restore wealth to the people.


The panel dives deep into:


Silver & Gold: Why silver is the “simple stone” breaking the banking system and how both metals are poised for historic revaluation.


Central Bank Collapse: The imminent fall of the Federal Reserve and the transition to a gold-backed, asset-based economy.


Cryptocurrency & XRP: The role of compliant digital assets like XRP in providing liquidity and stabilizing global trade post-reset.


Global Sovereignty: How Trump’s policies are reclaiming resources, restoring manufacturing, and leading the world toward equitable prosperity.


Timeline to Recovery: Why the reset could culminate by July 4, 2026, with rapid rebuilding and unprecedented abundance.


From biblical prophecy to financial strategy, this episode equips you with the knowledge and actionable steps needed to navigate—and thrive—through the greatest transition in modern history.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting

Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

spiritual awakeningbiblical prophecyjohn michael chambersnear-death experiencefinancial resetglobal financial collapseprophetic guidancesilver and goldglobal sovereigntyfederal reserve collapsegenesis metalsjmc fraud alertlarry ballardpresident trump protectiongold-backed economycryptocurrency xrpjuly 4 2026
