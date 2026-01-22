The Simple Stone: How a Silver Squeeze is Unraveling the Global Elite's Control

3 amazing experts join John Michael Chambers for a groundbreaking discussion on the spiritual, economic, and geopolitical shifts shaping our world in 2026.





Larry Ballard shares profound insights from his near-death experience and decades of divine guidance, revealing how God is orchestrating a global financial collapse to usher in an era of peace, prosperity, and spiritual awakening. He explains the divine protection over President Trump, the exposure of election fraud, and the coming Jubilee that will restore wealth to the people.





The panel dives deep into:





Silver & Gold: Why silver is the “simple stone” breaking the banking system and how both metals are poised for historic revaluation.





Central Bank Collapse: The imminent fall of the Federal Reserve and the transition to a gold-backed, asset-based economy.





Cryptocurrency & XRP: The role of compliant digital assets like XRP in providing liquidity and stabilizing global trade post-reset.





Global Sovereignty: How Trump’s policies are reclaiming resources, restoring manufacturing, and leading the world toward equitable prosperity.





Timeline to Recovery: Why the reset could culminate by July 4, 2026, with rapid rebuilding and unprecedented abundance.





From biblical prophecy to financial strategy, this episode equips you with the knowledge and actionable steps needed to navigate—and thrive—through the greatest transition in modern history.

