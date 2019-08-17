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The DARK HISTORY of the SUPER BOWL
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1043 views • August 17, 2019
The DARK HISTORY of the SUPER BOWL reallygraceful
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYtDQLI2iZg
reallygraceful Published on Feb 2, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
"The Dark History of the Super Bowl" takes a deep dive into the origins of the big game:The word “entertainment” can be traced back to old French and Latin with its roots meaning “to hold”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYtDQLI2iZg
reallygraceful Published on Feb 2, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
"The Dark History of the Super Bowl" takes a deep dive into the origins of the big game:The word “entertainment” can be traced back to old French and Latin with its roots meaning “to hold”
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