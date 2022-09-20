Catholic Priest at March for Latin Mass: Pope Is "Absolutely" “Pushing a Globalist, Leftist Agenda"

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POPE PROBLEMS: During a march for the restoration of the Traditional Latin Mass in Arlington, Virginia, Saturday, Fr. John Lovell, president of the Coalition for Canceled Priests, told Breitbart News' Matthew Perdie about the struggle traditional Catholics are experiencing with Pope Francis as he tries to limit traditional practices.
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https://rumble.com/v1kpl1t-catholic-priest-at-march-for-latin-mass-pope-is-absolutely-pushing-a-global.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=10