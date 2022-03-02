© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Needle Nazis Supply Public With War Drama While Building Global Digital Concentration Camp
Follow
4
Share
Report
193 views • March 02, 2022
Citizens of western nations are currently enthralled in hating Russia and cheering for World War III to teach Vladimir Putin a lesson. People who last month were fighting the Needle Nazis over mandatory vaccinations today are cheering for the same Nazis who want to annihilate Russia.
Few people are aware that the Needle Nazis merely turned the channel from Covid propaganda to anti-Russia propaganda. The same public that was resisting Covid propaganda easily welcomed into their minds nonstop war propaganda. It is an amazing thing to behold.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/2/22
Few people are aware that the Needle Nazis merely turned the channel from Covid propaganda to anti-Russia propaganda. The same public that was resisting Covid propaganda easily welcomed into their minds nonstop war propaganda. It is an amazing thing to behold.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/2/22
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.