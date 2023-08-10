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GOD'S VENGEANCE IS A SELF-EVIDENT TRUTH.. THERE IS NO ESCAPING IT. THE RECORD WILL SPEAK FOR ITSELF. (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
GettheTruth1000
GettheTruth1000
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As The Reality of the Self-Evident TRUTH Has Been Made Manifest, All Those that Oppose it will be Judged by it .. Ana-Krino says it all and the Obviousness of the Manifestations Speak for themselves .. Is the Vatican a Serpent ?? Is the Largest alter a Dead Sheep ?? Does Lucifer sit in the seat of Elohiym?? Did Jesus say If you are Not with me , you are KATAH ?? The Horror That is Coming is Beyond their Comprehentionand The TRAP THEY Set Has BECOME Their OWN !!

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:

Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

Keywords
jesusend timesantichristend of daysthe last daysjesus returnlast hourjonathan kleck
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