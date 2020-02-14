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George Soros Renting Evangelicals & the New Sexuality (bible prophecy)
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24 views • February 14, 2020
Investigation reveals powerful elitists, like George Soros, spend hundreds of thousands of Dollars renting evangelical pastors in America for their own destructive ends.
Don’t miss the latter half of the show as Zach and Andrew talk about gender X and the attack on the identity of an innocent generation.
george soros prophecies bible prophecy prophecy update news
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Don’t miss the latter half of the show as Zach and Andrew talk about gender X and the attack on the identity of an innocent generation.
george soros prophecies bible prophecy prophecy update news
Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel!
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also donate by sending a check or cash to:
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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