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The States that Ended Lockdowns Did So Because the People Demanded It
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20 views • March 04, 2021
Jon Rappoport of http://nomorefakenews.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to remind the people they hold all the power over their legislators. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60402d02fa2dc62a5eecf73b
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