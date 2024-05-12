Create New Account
Taking Her Home on the FIRST Date (It's Easy But You Shouldn't Do It)
Benny Wills
Published 17 hours ago

There are a lot of videos online teaching men how to attract a woman and take her home. They tell tell you what to say and how to say it. But most of it is nonsense. You don't need any of that. I stumbled into a process to take a beautiful girl home on the first date that worked 100% of the time. I'll tell you exactly what I did, why it worked and why you shouldn't do it.


