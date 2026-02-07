3300 Years Late Science Admits The Bible Was Right: The Bible Didn’t Change. The Evidence Did

For thousands of years, the Bible’s account of the pre-Flood world was dismissed as myth. Genesis chapter 6 described giants walking the earth, supernatural corruption, and a judgment many believed could never be historical.

Now, more than 3,300 years later, even modern scientific and historical experts are being forced to reconsider what Scripture said from the beginning.

In this episode, Reverend David Paxton, Evangelical Press Association and AACC Member JD Williams, and Christian Paranormal Expert Nestor Arce examine newly acknowledged ancient evidence that aligns directly with Genesis 6. This discussion explores what the Bible actually says, why ancient records across civilizations preserved the same memory, and why modern science is now backing away from centuries of skepticism.

This program is presented for informational, educational, and faith-based discussion purposes, offering biblical perspective and historical analysis without speculation or sensationalism. Viewers are encouraged to examine the evidence, study Scripture, and draw their own conclusions.

