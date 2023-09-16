Create New Account
Semjaza's Plan To Thwart The Birth of Jesus - Spiritual Warfare Friday
Truth Radio Show
Spiritual Warfare Friday
Semjaza's Plan To Thwart The Birth of Jesus

Hosts: Dan Bidondi & Brian Reece We will dive deep into the Bible, book of Enoch and many other ancient texts and expose the lead Fallen Angel Semjaza's sinister plans to thwart the coming of Jesus, thousands of years before his coming in the flesh. Help Support Our Broadcast:
biblejesusfallen angelssatan anti christ

