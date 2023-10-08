'FREE SPEECH BEING ATTACKED IN NATIONAL PARKS WAKEUP!

I'M A RETIRED PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER AND THIS FASCIST AGENDA BLEW MY MIND. THE U.N. CONTROLS ALL THE NATIONAL PARKS IN AMERICA! THIS IS THE END OF FREE AND OPEN PHOTOGRAPHING AND VIDEO RECORDING OF ANYTHING IN AMERICA ANYMORE. DO YOU FEEL THE FREE SPEECH NUSE TIGHTENING AROUND YOUR KNECK NOW! IF STUPID AMERICANS CONTINUE TO WATCH SENSELESS ENTERTAINMENT YOU GET WHAT YOU DESERVE WHEN THE INSANE PEOPLE RUNNING AMERICA SEND THEIR PAID HENCHMEN AND WOMEN TO DRAG YOU OFF TO A FEMA CONCENTRATION CAMP IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. AMERICA IS NOW THE NEW NAZU GERMANY. HUMANS BACK THEN IN GERMANY WAS DUMB AS HELL AND THE AMERICANS TODAY ARE JUST AS DAMN STUPID...WAKEUP OR BE MURDERED...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.