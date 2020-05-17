Every Human Action Will be Taxed (Interview: Sandi Adams 2/3)

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•Breton Woods gold standard
•1970’s gold standard removed
•Natural resources backed currency
•Wildlands project UK
•11th World Wilderness Congress (WILD11)
•StarLink satellite network for 5G
•Paycheck Protection Program Loan
•Dairy Farmers dumping milk
•Supermarket food shortages
•Replacement protein insect biomass
•Low carbon economy
•Green economy
•Transhumanism
You can find Part One of our conversation:
Vast Corporations Causing Destruction (Sandi Adams 1/3) https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPz89n...
https://www.brighteon.com/f73913f0-b1...
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Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
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#currencyreset #foodprices #sandiadams #smartcities #inflation #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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