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VIDEO 2 TRADING SPY USING 20 & 60 PERIOD EMA'S AND HEIKEN ASHI CANDLES!
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20 views • February 05, 2022
TRADING SPY OPTIONS USING 20 & 60 PERIOD EMA'S AND HEIKIN ASHI CANDLES!
5-minute video! Instead of just buying a put and a call, we can place the odds much higher in our favor of profit by having a market direction bias. Using the 20 & 60 period exponential moving average and heiken Ashi candlesticks on a 5-minute candlestick bar chart time frame SO FAR LOOKS SWEETER THAN COTTON CANDY!
5-minute video! Instead of just buying a put and a call, we can place the odds much higher in our favor of profit by having a market direction bias. Using the 20 & 60 period exponential moving average and heiken Ashi candlesticks on a 5-minute candlestick bar chart time frame SO FAR LOOKS SWEETER THAN COTTON CANDY!
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