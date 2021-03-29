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A Permanent Pandemic (A YouTube Banned Video)
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50 views • March 29, 2021
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Refusing the vaccine is 'selfish'...none mask wearers are 'psychos', social conditioning...Bloomberg reports: 'Start planning for a permanent pandemic – we may never go back to normal'...Disturbing news out of Italy as vaccines rollout continues...Region president announces QR vaccine certificate to allow the jabbed to enter restaurants...We can stop this madness, this 'Great Reset' by non-compliance...time to stand strong by our convictions.
http://www.endtimehour.co.uk
Refusing the vaccine is 'selfish'...none mask wearers are 'psychos', social conditioning...Bloomberg reports: 'Start planning for a permanent pandemic – we may never go back to normal'...Disturbing news out of Italy as vaccines rollout continues...Region president announces QR vaccine certificate to allow the jabbed to enter restaurants...We can stop this madness, this 'Great Reset' by non-compliance...time to stand strong by our convictions.
http://www.endtimehour.co.uk
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