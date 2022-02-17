T.A.C.T.I.C.A.L. Presents Marvin Munyon 2-17-22

Marvin Munyon has spoken with us about 1 1/2 years ago. He has had his hand in WI politics for a very looooonnnnnngggggg time. He has 47+ years of watching over WI politics and has a wealth of information. Attached is Marvin's bio. Homeschool families should appreciate the work he did by getting the law passed that currently govern our ability to have freedom in educating our children. He has been a “Christian Community Organizer” before it was a thing!!



What I appreciate about Marvin is that God is first and foremost in his life and his approach to politics.



I can assure you that some of the information that he will be sharing about what is happening in WI will make you sit up and pay attention.



Be sure to pass this on to others!



T.A.C.T.I.C.A.L. Coordinator