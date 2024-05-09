Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CNN Host Actually Tells Biden To His Face, Voters Trust Trump More.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2248 Subscribers
Shop now
78 views
Published Yesterday

CNN Host Actually Tells Biden To His Face, Voters Trust Trump More. Erin Burnett: "It's also true, Mr President, that voters by a large margin trust Trump more on the economy." 

Keywords
lyin bidencnn interviewvoters dont trust biden

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket