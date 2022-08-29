Miles Guo Exposes CCP Kleptocrats' Corrupt Practices

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https://gnews.org/post/p1e90ce2d
In the Grand Live Broadcast on August 24th, Miles Guo specifically exposed many little-known secrets about CCP politicians Wang Qishan, Zeng Qinghong and others, also their massive family wealth through corruption. Miles revealed how they keep their own interest groups flourish, the ways they obtain all kinds of profits, and how they deal with rivals within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), such as how Zeng’s son Zeng Wei, Wang’s family member Yao Qing and their money laundering agents moved their money around