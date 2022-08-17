Tucker Carlson Breaks Down How the FBI Created the Gretchen Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

The FBI organized, plotted, funded, controlled, and carried out a plan to kidnap Michigan's governor so they could blame the kidnapping on trump-supporters and "right-wing extremist".



The FBI paid Dan Chappel [FBI informant] more than $60,000 in 7 months and told him he needs to start assembling a group of right-wing extremists for the FBI to prosecute.





The FBI made a new Facebook group called "Patriot 3 Percenters". Through the group, Chappel met a broke man named Adam Fox.





The FBI provided Chappel with several $5,000 limit credit cards and they told him to give those to Adam Fox and to tell him to spend it on guns and ammunition. Fox refused.





Chappel suggested that Fox and others fire rounds into the Governor's mansion, but Fox and the other defendants refused.





When the group started falling apart the FBI told their informant Chappel to keep the group together and they introduced an agent and another informant into the group who suggested that they kidnap Gretchen Whitmer. The defendants refused.





But the FBI kept pushing, their informants drove the defendants to Whitmer's home and then they suggested killing the Governor of Virginia.





On Sep. 5, 2020, FBI Agent Chambers texted Chappel, "mission is to kill the governor specifically".





To pressure defendants into kidnapping the governor, the FBI used a female informant to sleep with them and even got them high on drugs.





12 out of 18 people involved with the plot to kidnap Whitmer were working for the FBI.

Please Subscribe and Share, it's free and helps the channel immensely!

Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com

Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101

CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts

Minds: https://www.minds.com/insearchotruth/

Odysee referral link: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@InSearchOfTruth:7

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@InSearchOfTruth:7

Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/insearchotruth

Friendevu: https://friendevu.com/groups/InSearchOfTruth

Telegran: https://t.me/RealInSearchofTruth

Check Out Plexus For Great Health Products For The Whole Family:

https://mysite.plexusworldwide.com/maddengd

Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/

Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)

Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin

https://www/coinbase.com/join/madden_ana?src=ios-link

Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:

https://use.foldapp.com/r/T4AEKE7V

Hey! Managing your crypto would be so much easier if you had Maiar. Get a $10 cashback reward in Maiar when you buy eGold with my referral link:

https://get.maiar.com/referral/zdpiq2ub5w

Donations:

paypal.me/maddengd

CashApp: $maddengd

Venmo: @Greg-Madden-6

BTC: 3EtEDHLbFhRLLX23x9apuR1NCzCeLxoFqH

ETH: 0x351B56b794C1eBc1225b528CCc429f6a982502fa

ADA: DdzFFzCqrht8qjzD5dFZMgauUdwMr32soGu8Zu9seCeDzWpLeNHingXsnjWRN1QwxLhCZ5K7k23DNvBHsq7i5hC7TymaJ3YB545stMJb

DOT: 1hYA4xkZ8JNYWMYat2ybLY1sQjpvYzkahTSpHAv7QwAgsBU

XRP: raHt99qrXD5jUHnx8Vg2Gnjh74WeC9QYuR

PayID: maddengd.crypto

PayString: maddengd$paystring.crypto.com