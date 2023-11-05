The Gospel Leads To Godliness

Tony Woodward takes us through unexplored Bible territory - Titus, written by the Apostle Paul to his friend, to build up the church in Crete. This short epistle is full of important instructions relevant to us today. Let the journey begin!

Scriptures used: Titus, Psalm 106, Genesis 50:10 & 1 Samual 23:14

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 29th October 2023.

