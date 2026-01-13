Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 13, 2026 - Trump Pushing America to its FINAL COLLAPSE

-AI and Financial Markets (0:11)

-AI Compliance and Claude Code Incident (2:56)

-Trump's Claims and International Law (9:20)

-Trump's Aggressive Foreign Policy (22:04)

-Trump's Threats to the Federal Reserve (34:14)

-Trump's Tariffs and Economic Impact (41:35)

-Trump's Impact on Global Relations (45:22)

-Trump's Vision for America (47:53)

-Trump's Economic and Political Strategy (1:08:55)

-Trump's Impact on American Society (1:09:50)

-Economic Challenges and Job Market Changes (1:10:06)

-Impact of AI on Various Industries (1:27:56)

-Adapting to AI and Future Job Prospects (1:30:39)

-Robotics and Automation in Society (1:43:31)

-The Role of Creativity and Human Skills (1:53:01)

-Financial Advice and Debt Management (2:02:27)

-The Power of Asking and Building Relationships (2:21:35)

-Resilience and Adaptability in a Changing World (2:22:04)

-Final Thoughts and Encouragement (2:22:54)

-Reinventing Ourselves and the Power of AI (2:24:48)

-The Power of Ask and Supernatural Help (2:34:37)

-The Year of the Mirror and Technological Discernment (2:36:47)

-Due Diligence and Trustworthy Information (2:45:41)

-The Story of Todd and Yana's Love (2:51:50)

-Future Plans and Technological Innovations (3:02:30)

-Closing Remarks and Final Thoughts (3:03:29)









