2026-3-28 sabbath day

"sabbath day is meant for man, not man for sabbath day"

"I will keep him in perfect peace, whose heart is perfect towards ME"

"possess your spirit"

"let no man take thine prize"

"you are not of the world, if you were of the world, you would speak like the world, act like the world, fit in and conform to the world"

"blessed are you who have been invited and given access into the gates into the city"

"many have desired to know and to see the things that you see"

"if you love ME, keep MY commandments, they are not vain, they are your life"