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(8) How We Got Here - Spy On Trump
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70 views • March 09, 2021
This is the 8th video in a series on how we find ourselves at a crossroads in America. This episode covers the beginning of spying and why Three Letter Agencies spying on an incoming President is a bigger story than Watergate. I wonder why it didn't get the same coverage?
We have weaponized the bureaucracy in America and no one will be safe if you get on the wrong side of the State. Wake up America, you are being spied on, pushed towards silence and pushed aside as crazy conspiracy theory neanderthals.
We have weaponized the bureaucracy in America and no one will be safe if you get on the wrong side of the State. Wake up America, you are being spied on, pushed towards silence and pushed aside as crazy conspiracy theory neanderthals.
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