Many Fishers: Bad Actors, Wac-Scenes. Warp Sp33d. Crickets on Man Dates & Pass Sports [26.08.2021]

Very soon, maybe 9/11 IMHO, things are going to get exponentially crazier. Are you truly standing on solid ground? There is but one imovable rock, Jesus Christ. If you not secured to Him you will be deceived! Call on Him, He will answer. His grace and peace be with you all!The Lords PrayerOur Father, which art in heaven,Hallowed be thy Name.Thy Kingdom come.Thy will be done in earth,As it is in heaven.Give us this day our daily bread.And forgive us our trespasses,As we forgive them that trespass against us.And lead us not into temptation,But deliver us from evil.For thine is the kingdom,The power, and the glory,For ever and ever.Amen.5,472 views Aug 26, 2021Many Fishers17K subscribersOther Channelse- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com