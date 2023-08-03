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Went to BLACK ROCK --- WATCH The Manifestation And MIRACLES ! The CURSE XX Has DEVOURED THE EARTH
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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77 views • August 03, 2023

This Video is 3 Parts ...Watch ther Whole thing to understand the endThe Truth is SELF-Evident,,, WOW!! Is THAT The TRUTH

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!****


Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:


https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384


Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan):

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b


Odysee (old channel - Zach):

https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a


Odysee (old channel - Cory):

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8


Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee):

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc


Brighteon (old channel):

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck


BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/


BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2):

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/


Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa


Twitter -

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck


Jonathan Kleck Uncensored -

https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/


Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven -

https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/


THE END HAS COME -

https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/


New Youtube (zach):

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos


To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:


KleckFiles:

http://www.kleckfiles.com


Jonathan Kleck's video archives:

https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n


Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery):

https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/


Shared from and subscribe to:

The Jonathan Kleck

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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