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Camels and the Widely Unknown World of their Unique Qualities Which Set Them Apart from Other Mammals with John Hare
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10 views • December 24, 2021
What makes camels so special? Through a unique disposition combined with incredible physical attributes, they offer a capable and intriguing working companion.
Press play to learn:
Why some camels have different numbers of humps
How a species of camel got its name
What makes wild camels so fascinating
John Hare, a conservationist, explorer, and author, shares his experience working with camels and why they are in such great need of conservation.
Camels have long been thought of as merely work companions or circus attractions. However, with their unique makeup and abilities, they have proven to be capable far beyond what we may have expected.
Still, despite this wide variety of traits, they are in need of conservation. With depleting resources and habitats, it is critical now more than ever to ensure their species continuity.
To learn more, visit johnhare.org.uk.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Press play to learn:
Why some camels have different numbers of humps
How a species of camel got its name
What makes wild camels so fascinating
John Hare, a conservationist, explorer, and author, shares his experience working with camels and why they are in such great need of conservation.
Camels have long been thought of as merely work companions or circus attractions. However, with their unique makeup and abilities, they have proven to be capable far beyond what we may have expected.
Still, despite this wide variety of traits, they are in need of conservation. With depleting resources and habitats, it is critical now more than ever to ensure their species continuity.
To learn more, visit johnhare.org.uk.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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