PLA of China Launched a Ballistic Missile Test over Inner Mongolia, on Dec 19, 2022

In Inner Mongolia, the PLA launched a ballistic missile test.

I found this to add:

"Twilight phenomenon". A quote from Propaganda-Pedia:

"A twilight phenomenon is produced when exhaust particles from missile or rocket propellant left in the vapor trail of a launch vehicle condense, freeze, and then expand in the less dense upper atmosphere. The exhaust plume, which is suspended against a dark sky, is then illuminated by reflective high-altitude sunlight through dispersion, which produces a spectacular, colorful effect when seen at ground level."





