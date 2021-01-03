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(Video 60) Agendas & critical thinking with (Nurses) ladies of the Frontline of medicine & Vaccinations & no Immunity for Big Pharma
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291 views • January 03, 2021
Singapore suspends using two flu vaccines after 48 patients die in South Korea
https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/southeast-asia/article/3107075/singapore-halts-flu-vaccines-after-48-patients-die-south & from the CV-19 Hydrogel Vaccine as 'Flu vaccine'
PROFESSOR DOLORES CAHILL: WHY PEOPLE WILL START DYING A FEW MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST MRNA VACCINATION https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dxjp6nkwhWn8/
Agendas and critical thinking with (Nurses) ladies of the Frontline.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wtz8yTKWvM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qL78l0ersNz0/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=713044676098970&;ref=watch_permalink
WATCH: A British nurse transitions to intubating COVID patients | A Diary from the Frontline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqPIHVgn-mM
https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/southeast-asia/article/3107075/singapore-halts-flu-vaccines-after-48-patients-die-south & from the CV-19 Hydrogel Vaccine as 'Flu vaccine'
PROFESSOR DOLORES CAHILL: WHY PEOPLE WILL START DYING A FEW MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST MRNA VACCINATION https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dxjp6nkwhWn8/
Agendas and critical thinking with (Nurses) ladies of the Frontline.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wtz8yTKWvM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qL78l0ersNz0/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=713044676098970&;ref=watch_permalink
WATCH: A British nurse transitions to intubating COVID patients | A Diary from the Frontline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqPIHVgn-mM
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