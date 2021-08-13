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MUST SEE: Dr. Fleming Warns COVID-19 is an Engineered Bioweapon Colonizing the Body with Spike Protein
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51 views • August 13, 2021
https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon?
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/is-covid-19-a-bioweapon-dr-richard-m-fleming/1139680021
Evidence shows that this virus is
engineered with Gain of Function (GoF)
including mechanisms creating an
Inflammo Thrombotic Response (ITR) with
mRNA Reverse Transcription (RT)
into cell DNA with Prion-like structures
present in the virus spike protein.
Re-engineering of HKU4 to cross species
from bat to human
“...re-engineered HKU4 spike, aiming to build its capacity to mediate viral entry into human cells.”
“To this end, we introduced two single mutations...mutations in these motifs in coronavirus spikes have demonstrated dramatic effects on viral entry into human cells.”
Shi Zhengli, A.K.A. "The Bat Lady", Director of the Centre for Emergence of Infectious Disease and Biosafety at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a Biosafety Level Four Biocontainment Lab
Health Ranger Report Dr. Richard M Fleming of https://flemingmethod.com joins guest host Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com to break down how COVID-19 is a spike protein bioweapon.
Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon?
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/is-covid-19-a-bioweapon-dr-richard-m-fleming/1139680021
Evidence shows that this virus is
engineered with Gain of Function (GoF)
including mechanisms creating an
Inflammo Thrombotic Response (ITR) with
mRNA Reverse Transcription (RT)
into cell DNA with Prion-like structures
present in the virus spike protein.
Re-engineering of HKU4 to cross species
from bat to human
“...re-engineered HKU4 spike, aiming to build its capacity to mediate viral entry into human cells.”
“To this end, we introduced two single mutations...mutations in these motifs in coronavirus spikes have demonstrated dramatic effects on viral entry into human cells.”
Shi Zhengli, A.K.A. "The Bat Lady", Director of the Centre for Emergence of Infectious Disease and Biosafety at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a Biosafety Level Four Biocontainment Lab
Health Ranger Report Dr. Richard M Fleming of https://flemingmethod.com joins guest host Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com to break down how COVID-19 is a spike protein bioweapon.
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