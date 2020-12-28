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'Catherine Austin Fitts - Full Interview - Planet Lockdown and Global Technocracy'
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171 views • December 28, 2020
Very interesting take on the situation we are in financially, globally at this time, to start with. But she gets deeper into how the future will affect humans as a whole. What is in the future? How do vaccines fit into this scenario? How about Transhumanism?
Its all covered here:
Its all covered here:
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