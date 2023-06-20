Create New Account
Green Eggs and Ham (Back to school edition)
Ingredients:


8 Hard boiled eggs (shelled)

1 whole avocado

1 T. mustard

2 T. Health Ranger Select Organic Broccoli Sprout Powder

¼ t. Health Ranger Select Pink Himalayan Salt

¼ t. Health Ranger Select Black Pepper

¼ t. Paprika

Favorite mayo (to smooth it out)

Bacon or ham (chopped)



Directions:

• Cut eggs in half and add yolk to bowl
• Add remaining ingredients except mayo and meat
• Mix until well blended
• add mayo to get the preferred consistency
• add 1 rounded tablespoon of mixture back into halved egg whites
• sprinkle with paprika
• top with chopped bacon or ham
• Enjoy!
