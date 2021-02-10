© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Latest Hatchet Job Interview on Jordan Peterson + his Daughter (Break Down)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • February 10, 2021
Jordan Peterson was interviewed by "journalist" Decca Aitkenhead of the Times UK, And her article Posted about the interview or a little resemblance to the released audio tapes that the Petersons made available. It was a hatchet job, a hit piece, without right lies that were picked up by other outlets claiming that Dr. Peterson suffered from schizophrenia, which was out right denied during the interview by Mikhaila and Jordan Peterson.
This article demonstrates why so many people are switching to longform podcast type interviews rather than getting their information distilled from biased and corrupt journalists, and media outlets with an agenda.
#JordanPeterson #mediacriticism #MikhailaPeterson
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
This article demonstrates why so many people are switching to longform podcast type interviews rather than getting their information distilled from biased and corrupt journalists, and media outlets with an agenda.
#JordanPeterson #mediacriticism #MikhailaPeterson
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.