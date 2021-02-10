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Latest Hatchet Job Interview on Jordan Peterson + his Daughter (Break Down)
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80 views • February 10, 2021
Jordan Peterson was interviewed by "journalist" Decca Aitkenhead of the Times UK, And her article Posted about the interview or a little resemblance to the released audio tapes that the Petersons made available. It was a hatchet job, a hit piece, without right lies that were picked up by other outlets claiming that Dr. Peterson suffered from schizophrenia, which was out right denied during the interview by Mikhaila and Jordan Peterson.
This article demonstrates why so many people are switching to longform podcast type interviews rather than getting their information distilled from biased and corrupt journalists, and media outlets with an agenda.

#JordanPeterson #mediacriticism #MikhailaPeterson

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jordan petersonmedia liesschizophreniamedia criticismjordan peterson recoverytimes of londonjordan peterson interviewdecca aitkenheadmicaela petersontimes uk interviewtimes jordan petersonjordan peterson schizophreniajordan peterson health issuesjordan peterson tears upemotionally strong
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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