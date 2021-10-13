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EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
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290 views • October 13, 2021
Source: Alien Wars. It has to have something to do with the vaccination of the pilots. Check out the first link below:
HEADS UP! VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required -- BREAKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/
HEADS UP! VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required -- BREAKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/
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