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Biden Admin Pushes Enforcement of Free Speech Restrictions on Social Media
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45 views • April 28, 2022
Alex Jones.
Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki lobbed a veiled warning directed at Twitter and its new owner Elon Musk, claiming the Biden administration has long been “concerned” about the “harm” caused by “large social media platforms.”
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/psaki-issues-veiled-threat-at-twitter-biden-concerned-about-power-of-social-platforms-to-spread-disinformation/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12kg6z-biden-admin-pushes-enforcement-of-free-speech-restrictions-on-social-media.html
Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki lobbed a veiled warning directed at Twitter and its new owner Elon Musk, claiming the Biden administration has long been “concerned” about the “harm” caused by “large social media platforms.”
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/psaki-issues-veiled-threat-at-twitter-biden-concerned-about-power-of-social-platforms-to-spread-disinformation/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12kg6z-biden-admin-pushes-enforcement-of-free-speech-restrictions-on-social-media.html
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