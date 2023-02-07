Create New Account
Young Boy Performing On Stage Dies Suddenly
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
Covid BC


Feb 1, 2023


Young Boy Preforming On Stage Dies Suddenly 💉

#DiedSuddenly #VaxGenocide


(Original video from VaccineInjuries.me)


At the reunion of Jinggu School in Taoshan Town, a boy suddenly fell to the ground and passed away. He was rushed to the school doctor but it was too late. Footage is from early 2021.


China approved its first COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in June 2020 and began rolling out doses more widely in January.


This video is from early on in the pandemic when masks were not mandated in China.


“Masks were not mandatory in China when COVID-19 first broke out. While some people did wear masks at this point, it was typically due to illness or pollution.


However, even if masks had been mandatory when COVID-19 first started circulating, it is misleading to say that this alone would have prevented the disease from spreading.”


https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-china-mask-covid-idUSKBN25V1UR


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/i8JFupi3HZ8W/


