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Eugenio Derbez interviews Anthony Faudci
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91 views • March 12, 2021
Eugenio Derbez with Anthony Faudci, March 10, 2021
0:00 Spanish intro with some English
8:07 Interview in English with some Spanish at the end
Eugenio interviews Anthony about the vaccines
https://www.instagram.com/p/CMQOqwxDNy0/
0:00 Spanish intro with some English
8:07 Interview in English with some Spanish at the end
Eugenio interviews Anthony about the vaccines
https://www.instagram.com/p/CMQOqwxDNy0/
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