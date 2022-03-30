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THE LONG TERM EFFECTS OF THE JABS
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578 views • March 30, 2022
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Sources: https://computingforever.com/2022/03/30/the-long-term-effects-of-the-jabs/
VAIDS: Is This What’s Coming Next?: https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever:9/vaids-Broadband-High:8
Connecting The Dots: The Heartbreaking Vaccines: https://www.bitchute.com/video/baflfjdIooID/
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY PRESENTATION ON VACCINE SAFETY 1/14/22: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fU9jGAjq56I0/
PHILANTHROPIST STEVE KIRSCH TESTIFIES ON THE 1000'S OF DEATHS CAUSED BY THE MRNA JABS
: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NL7wJrNEH0bR/
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
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This video contains images and videos sourced from pixabay.com:
https://pixabay.com/videos/ink-paint-water-acrylic-smoke-21536/
https://pixabay.com/photos/injection-medicine-finger-957260/
https://pixabay.com/illustrations/vaccination-coronavirus-protection-6949299/
https://pixabay.com/videos/planet-earth-world-planets-2118/
https://pixabay.com/photos/injection-vaccination-vaccine-serum-5917297/
Support my work via crypto: https://computingforever.com/donate/
Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKg/
Sources: https://computingforever.com/2022/03/30/the-long-term-effects-of-the-jabs/
VAIDS: Is This What’s Coming Next?: https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever:9/vaids-Broadband-High:8
Connecting The Dots: The Heartbreaking Vaccines: https://www.bitchute.com/video/baflfjdIooID/
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY PRESENTATION ON VACCINE SAFETY 1/14/22: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fU9jGAjq56I0/
PHILANTHROPIST STEVE KIRSCH TESTIFIES ON THE 1000'S OF DEATHS CAUSED BY THE MRNA JABS
: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NL7wJrNEH0bR/
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDaveCullenShow:7
Telegram: https://t.me/ComputingForeverOfficial
This video contains images and videos sourced from pixabay.com:
https://pixabay.com/videos/ink-paint-water-acrylic-smoke-21536/
https://pixabay.com/photos/injection-medicine-finger-957260/
https://pixabay.com/illustrations/vaccination-coronavirus-protection-6949299/
https://pixabay.com/videos/planet-earth-world-planets-2118/
https://pixabay.com/photos/injection-vaccination-vaccine-serum-5917297/
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