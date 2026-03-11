BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Five Iranian missile attacks in seven hours. Hezbollah missiles 'slipped through Israel's air defense shield' & struck Tel Aviv & Jerusalem - BBC Persian reporter live from Tel Aviv
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1359 followers
151 views • Yesterday

BBC Persian reporter live from Tel Aviv:

Five Iranian missile attacks in seven hours. Hezbollah missiles "slipped through Israel's air defense shield" and struck Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

"When these two missiles were fired, we received no warning on our mobile phones and no sirens were heard."

If even the BBC is reporting this, the situation is dire.

Adding:

Explosions reported in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and eastern Saudi Arabia.

Explosions reported in Kuwait as well.

Drones attacked a U.S. diplomatic facility near Baghdad Airport, Reuters reported citing sources.

Residents in southern Iraq near the Kuwaiti border report hearing large explosions.

Explosions reported in Erbil!

Video reportedly from Bahrain. No air raid alarms can be heard.

Some sources in Bahrain report explosions heard in the areas of Riffa and Diraz, near the American Mission Hospital and diplomatic residences.

💥🇺🇸 WaPo also reports that drones hit a US "diplomatic facility" in Baghdad.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
